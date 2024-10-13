Purnima Devi proposes World Hargila Day at global conference in Germany

Guwahati, Oct 13: Award-winning wildlife conservationist from Assam Purnima Devi Barman who addressed a global audience at the European Association of Zoos and Aquariums (EAZA) conference held at the Leipzig City in Germany proposed to introduce 'World Hargila Day' and took the opportunity to promote her ambitious conservation vision to make the Greater Adjutant Stork (Hargila) population to 10,000 by the year 2035.

Purnima called for global conservationists to embrace the power of education and community involvement to transform conflicts into conservation opportunities.

She highlighted the importance of integrating biodiversity conservation efforts to local community’s cultural practices to facilitate coexistence between bio species and human populace.

Delivering three back-to-back lectures here before a gathering of conservationists, scientists, zoo directors, and curators from across Europe and beyond, Purnima Devi Barman discussed how Assam’s cultural traditions are deeply connected to its rich biodiversity.

About 1000 people gathered in EAZA conference this year from October 8 to 12.

Purnima's first lecture, chaired under the Ciconiiformes, Pelecaniformes, and Phoenicopteriformes TAG group, highlighted the transformational Hargila conservation model from Assam.

She emphasised the role of community-based conservation, particularly through environmental education, to protect the endangered Greater Adjutant Stork (Hargila). She underlined how her conservation work engaging local communities has facilitated behaviour change of the people towards biodiversity protection.

In her second lecture, under the Education chair, Purnima delved into the genesis of the Hargila Army, an all-women’s group that leads Greater Adjutant Stork (GAS) conservation efforts in Assam.

She discussed the profound role of women in conservation and how the Assamese women of the Hargila Army have become agents of change and through their leadership, the women have woven environmental education and tradition into an inspiring movement.

In her third lecture, she focused on the coexistence of people and wildlife, using the community-oriented Hargila conservation efforts in model in Assam as role model for conservation of other species.

During her talks, Purnima also showcased the Hargila Headdress (Mukha) a unique symbol of the coexistence model of the Hargila Army. The audience, inspired by her leadership and vision, eagerly embraced the Assamese Gamosa and Mekhela Sador as tangible connections to the cultural and environmental identity of Assam.

The participants at EAZA left in awe about Purnima’s tireless dedication not only to save Greater Adjutant Stork but also uplifting entire community especially women, in the process.

Purnima Devi Barman, recipient of United Nations highest environmental honour 'Champion of the Earth' and two times Green Oscars by Whitley fund for nature including Whitley gold award conferred by Royal Princess Anne, has been invited for one month programme for learning exchange programme by Wilhelma Zoological and Botanical Garden in Stuttgart in Germany.