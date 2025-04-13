Purabi Dairy crosses Rs 320 Cr turnover, bags two ISO certifications

Guwahati, Apr 13: The West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Ltd (WAMUL), popularly known as Purabi Dairy, has achieved a significant milestone with its state-of-the-art milk processing plant at Panjabari, in Guwahati receiving the ISO 22000 certification, while its cattle-feed plant at Changsari has been awarded the ISO 9001 certification.

On Saturday, the dairy cooperative reported an impressive 25% growth in FY 2024-25, with turnover crossing Rs 320 crore.

These prestigious recognitions are a testament to the growing trust and confidence in the quality standards maintained by Purabi Dairy. It may be mentioned that ISO 22000: 2018 is an international standard for food safety management systems (FSMS), ensuring organisations in the food chain can consistently provide safe products and services by identifying, assessing, and controlling food safety hazards. ISO 9001 is also an international standard for quality management systems (QMS) published by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO).

The ISO 22000:2018 certification was awarded to the newly expanded dairy plant of WAMUL at Panjabari, which was commissioned by NDDB on March 2, 2024, under the World Bank-aided Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART) at a cost of around Rs 49 crore. Moreover, the cattle feed plant of WAMUL at Changsari that was commissioned on May 11, 2022, and financed by the State government under RIDF-XXIII, received ISO 9001:2015 certification.

“We are happy to share that Purabi Dairy has achieved significant milestones in the past year. While we crossed the Rs 300-crore turnover mark, we have also managed to expand our footprint and enhance our product portfolio with newer offerings,” said Sameer Kumar Parida, MD of WAMUL. “Our focus remains steadfast on delivering high-quality dairy products to consumers while empowering our farmers through sustainable and inclusive growth. With our ambitious plans for expansion and innovation, we are confident of achieving even greater success in the coming years,” he added.

In the last financial year, Purabi’s packaged liquid milk sales increased by over 16% – reinforcing its position as Northeast India’s largest dairy cooperative. Sale of milk-based products also surged significantly, with curd growing by 65%, ghee by 55%, paneer by 35%, and cream by 35%.

The dairy cooperative also introduced newer products like Purabi Ice Cream and Purabi Flavoured Milk, which witnessed significant acceptance and popularity among the consumers.

During the period, the dairy cooperative further strengthened its distribution network beyond its traditional markets – especially in eastern Assam. Purabi products are now available across the state.

Looking ahead, Purabi Dairy has set an ambitious target of surpassing Rs 450 crore in turnover for FY 2025-26.

Recently, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and WAMUL formalised an agreement to expand the milk processing capacity of the Panjabari plant from 1.5 lakh litres per day (LLPD) to 3 LLPD. The Rs 100-crore investment will thus double the milk processing capacity of the Panjabari plant, which is the largest such facility in Northeast India.

“The increased capacity will enable us to enhance our product portfolio, meet the growing demand for high-quality dairy products, and extend our reach to newer markets across the region. It also strengthens our commitment to supporting local dairy farmers by providing them with greater opportunities for sustainable income growth,” said Satya Brata Bose, MD of NEDFL.