Punjab Police transfers two more drug traffickers to Dibrugarh Central Jail

Guwahati, August 18: The Punjab Police has transferred two more drug traffickers detained under the stringent provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act to Dibrugarh Central Jail.

The accused, Akshay Chhabra and Jaspal Singh (Goldy), were detained following their alleged involvement in a high-profile drug smuggling case.

According to a statement released by the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Chandigarh unit on Saturday, Goldy is a member of Chhabra’s international drug syndicate based in Ludhiana.

Reports indicate that Goldy had smuggled approximately 1,400 kg of heroin through the Integrated Check-Post (ICP) in Attari, Punjab, Mundra Sea Port in Gujarat, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The development follows the transfer of drug kingpin Balwinder Singh to Dibrugarh Central Jail four days ago, which the Punjab Police claims, is part of an effort to dismantle an alleged nexus between drug traffickers, police, and jail officials in the North Indian state.

According to the NCB’s official handle on a micro-blogging site, this action is intended to “curtail their narcotic smuggling activities.”

Earlier, on August 13, Balwinder, alias Billa Havelian, was transferred to Dibrugarh Central Jail after his arrest in November 2022 at Jaipur International Airport while attempting to flee to Sharjah, UAE.

The NCB arrested about 20 individuals in connection with this case, including the kingpin Billa, traffickers, white-collar criminals, and two Afghan nationals.

The NCB had seized approximately 40 kg of heroin, 0.5 kg of opium, 23.645 kg of suspected narcotics powder, four bottles of HCL, 31 live bullets, and one magazine from the syndicate.

Previously, Dibrugarh Central Jail gained national attention for housing separatist leader-turned-MP Amritpal Singh and his accomplices under the National Security Act (NSA) for over a year.

The Punjab Police’s actions highlight their commitment to purging the system and ensuring that drug traffickers are brought to justice without the influence of compromised officials.