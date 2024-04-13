Punjab CM campaigns for AAP nominee in Biswanath; criticises Assam CM

Biswanath, Apr 13: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Singh arrived in Biswanath on Saturday to campaign for AAP's nominee for Sonitpur Lok Sabha, Rishiraj Kaundinya. The chief minister was received by the Aam Aadmi Party's Sonitpur district committee leaders and workers, after which he participated in the Aam Aadmi Party's massive roadshow.

Furthermore, in the midst of the roadshow in Biswanath Nagar, the Chief Minister entered the Gurudwara and took blessings.



During the road show, the Chief Minister slammed the BJP governments and opined that many government schools in Assam have been shut down due to a lack of students.

The Punjab Chief Minister also criticised Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's administration, highlighting the improvements in government schools and mohalla clinics in Delhi and Punjab.

Mann noted that when Arvind Kejriwal became Delhi's Chief Minister and when he formed the government in Punjab, the state of government schools and hospitals resembled that of Assam. However, Mann emphasised that the AAP government has successfully transformed these sectors in Delhi and Punjab.

