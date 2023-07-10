‘Punish rape accused in police encounters’ demands Barak students' body

Silchar, July 10: The All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Student's Association (ACKHSA) thoroughly condemned the alleged rape incidents of minors in Hailakandi district and in Dholai constituency of Cachar district and placed strong demands of exemplary punishment to the accused belonging to different religion.

Talking to reporters at the Silchar Press Club on Sunday, Rupam Nandi Purkayastha, chief adviser of the students' body said that police must find the absconding accused involved in the gang rape of the school girl in Hailakandi and punish them through police encounter. Also, similar punishment must be accorded to the accused in the Dholai incident, he said.

“One minor victim had reportedly died on Tuesday. While many are raising demands of Fast Track Redressal of the cases or death penalties, we strongly demand police encounter as befitting punishment to the notorious accused persons and their homes must be crushed with bulldozers. Also, we appeal to the honourable Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma that the families of the victims must be duly compensated with jobs," the ACKHSA chief adviser maintained.

He was quick to add that if the demands are not responded, the student association will resort to massive democratic agitation. The members stressed that State Government must take steps to ensure women safety in the state.

It may be mentioned that Hailakandi Police have arrested two of the three accused while one accused is still absconding.