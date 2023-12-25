Pune cyclist visits Dhubri, aims to reach Myanmar on bicycle

Dhubri, Dec 25: Pune cyclist Rajendra Chauthey reached Dhubri on Monday as part of his mission to cover the entire country on his bicycle. He has already travelled more than 30,000 km across various states and union territories before arriving in Dhubri.

Chauthey said he started his journey in September of this year with the aim of spreading awareness about environmental issues and promoting cycling as a healthy and eco-friendly mode of transport. He also urged the youth to adopt cycling as a habit for their own well-being and for the sake of the planet.

"I have been cycling for the past few months, and I have seen the beauty and diversity of India. I have also witnessed the challenges and problems faced by people and the environment. I want to inspire others to take up cycling and contribute to the cause of saving the environment," he said.

Chauthey plans to visit South Salmara Mankachar district and then proceed to Meghalaya. He will then explore the north-eastern states before heading to Myanmar via Manipur. He said he hopes to complete his journey by the end of 2024.

Chauthey said he has received support and encouragement from various organisations and individuals along the way. He said he is grateful to the people of Dhubri for their hospitality and kindness. He also thanked the local administration and police for their assistance and cooperation.