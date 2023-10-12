Pugilist Lovlina Borgohain's Silver Lining: Assam police's DGP commendation

Guwahati, Oct 12: In a heartfelt recognition of outstanding achievements in the world of boxing, the Assam Police honored Lovlina Borgohain, by presenting her with the prestigious DGP's Commendation Medal.

The felicitation ceremony, unfolded at the Assam Police headquarters in Guwahati.

Lovlina's remarkable feat at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, where she clinched a silver medal, was the driving force behind this gesture of appreciation. The Assam Police expressed their pride in Lovlina's incredible accomplishment on the international stage.

During the ceremony, Lovlina Borgohain, as a symbol of her gratitude to the police department, gifted them a pair of boxing gloves personally autographed by her.

Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh took to X and wrote, “Assam Police felicitated Asian Games medalist, our own Dy SP Lovlina Borgohai at Police HQ Guwahati on grand success at 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou. She has also been awarded Assam DGP Commendation Medal. She also presented a signed pair of boxing gloves to us.”

The Assam Olympic Association has decided to honor Lovlina Borgohain with a monetary prize of Rs 1 lakh, while each of the other Asian Games competitors will receive a prize of Rs 25,000.

