Pugilist Lovlina advances to play finals in Asian Championship 2022

Guwahati, Nov 10: Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain advanced to the finals of Asian Championships on Wednesday. She was among four Indian woman boxers to proceed to the finale while two others signed off with bronze medals at the Asian Championships in Amman, Jordan.

While Lovlina (75kg) continued her quest for gold, Ankushita Boro's (66kg) campaign ended at the last four stage.



Up against Seong Suyeon of South Korea in her semifinal bout, Lovlina, who is competing in her maiden competition in the 75kg category, effectively utilised her clever techniques and strategies to clinch a 5-0 victory by unanimous decision.



Lovlina, who has two Asian Championships bronze medals, is now guaranteed a silver in this edition, confirming her best-ever performance in the competition.

Lovlina will take on the 2021 Asian Championships silver medallist Ruzmetova Sokhiba in the final.

However, Ankushita lost 1-4 to Khamidova Navbakhor of Uzbekistan to secure a bronze medal.



The 2017 youth boxing champion started well with her energetic approach and landed quick punches to have an edge over Khamidova but the Uzbek boxer rebounded well in the next two rounds to earn the win as well as her place in the final.

India's total medal count of 12 in this edition is the third highest among all competing nations.





