Public protests force Nazirakhat toll plaza to withdraw charges on local vehicles

Jorabat, Dec 31: Strong public opposition and sustained intervention by civil bodies forced the Nazirakhat Toll Plaza authorities on Sunday to withdraw toll collection from local vehicles, following allegations of harassment and arbitrary deductions affecting Dimoria residents.

The issue was taken up at a meeting held at Jugdol Auditorium by the Brihattar Dimoria Nagarik Suraksha Samiti, along with various indigenous organizations and prominent citizens, after toll tax was allegedly collected from local private and commercial vehicles despite an existing exemption for residents. The problem surfaced after Ankit Tandon Enterprises recently assumed charge of the toll plaza.

Speakers at the meeting highlighted the severe inconvenience faced by daily commuters, traders, farmers and workers, questioning why local residents are repeatedly subjected to uncertainty whenever a new contractor takes over. They also raised concerns over the toll gate’s long-standing infrastructural shortcomings and lack of a permanent mechanism to protect local interests.

Following the discussion, representatives of Ankit Tandon Enterprises assured that Dimoria vehicle owners would continue to enjoy free toll passage on verification of local identity documents such as Aadhaar cards and Registration Certificates (RCs). The operator also committed to refunding toll amounts already collected from locals in recent days.

Vehicle owners have been asked to submit their documents by January 10 to ensure uninterrupted access to the free-pass facility, informed Ratneswar Ronghang, leader of the Samiti.

The Nazirakhat Toll Gate has remained contentious over the years, with residents alleging that it was set up without adequate planning. Although toll collection from local vehicles had earlier been withdrawn after public protests, its recent resumption has once again sparked demands for a clear, permanent policy to prevent recurring harassment of local commuters.