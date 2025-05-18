Public outcry over Charaideo admin’s plan to take over college land

Sivasagar, May 18: The citizens of Moran town and Moran Mahila Mahavidyalaya’s teachers, employees, and students, through a public meeting, which was held recently, strongly protested against the Charaideo district administration’s move to acquire college land for the construction of Mahmora Co-district Commissioner’s office.

The Charaideo Subdivisional Land Advisory Committee on 18/3/2005 granted 10 bighas (Dag no. 341) of government land under Moutgaon grazing under Khaloighugura Mouja to Moran Mahila Mahavidyalaya through resolution no. 33(9). Two bighas of the said plot were later requisitioned for the excavation work of Amrit Sarovar. But the administration’s new move has angered the town’s citizens, besides the college community.

In the meeting organised by Moran Citizens’ Forum and presided over by Man Mohan Chick, Dr Tarun Gogoi, Principal of Moran Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Dr Anil Saikia, former Principal of Moran College, Dr Jatin Chutia, former Vice Principal of Moran College, Ranjit Changmai, adviser of AJYCP, Anup Jyoti Bhuyan, Asst Secretary of AASU, journalist Jadunath Puri, and a host of other speakers strongly criticised the administration for the unethical move and took a resolution not to give away land of the college for any government work in the future.

The meeting decided to adopt a protest move against the administration if any land-grabbing tactic continues in the future. The meeting formed a College Land Conservation Committee with Hema Bora as the president, Jadunath Puri and Deben Urang as the secretaries, and decided to move Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in this regard.

Moran AASU unit, led by its president Sailya Bora and secretary Sourovjyoti Gogoi, on Friday, submitted a memorandum in this regard to the Charaideo District Commissioner at Sonari. Dr Tarun Gogoi, Principal of the college, informed this correspondent today that a memorandum was sent by the college governing body on April 8, 2025 to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seeking his intervention into the matter.

The citizens of Moran and the student body now await the Chief Minister’s nod for preservation of college land so that future expansion of academic infrastructure of the college can be carried out.