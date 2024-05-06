86 years of service to the nation
Assam

Public holiday declared on May 7 due to 3rd phase of LS Polls

By The Assam Tribune
Public holiday declared on May 7 due to 3rd phase of LS Polls
Guwahati, May 6: The Governor of Assam declared May 7, 2024, a public holiday in four Lok Sabha constituencies of Assam.

As per the notification, the public holiday has been declared for Guwahati, Kokrajhar (ST), Dhubri and Barpeta.

All the Government/non-Government Offices, PRIs, urban local bodies, educational institutions, business and Commercial establishments including banks, tea gardens and industries, etc., within the specified jurisdiction of the above-mentioned parliamentary constituencies, will remain closed on account of this public holiday under the N.I. Act, 1881.




