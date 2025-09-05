Public holiday declared in BTR on Sept 22 for smooth conduct of elections

Kokrajhar, Sept 5: Ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls, the Assam Government has declared September 22 as a public holiday within the jurisdiction of the BTC to facilitate smooth conduct of the elections.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the holiday has been declared under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, in compliance with the directive of the Assam State Election Commission.

“The Governor of Assam is pleased to declare 22nd September, 2025 (Monday), the day of the poll as a public holiday within the jurisdiction of the Bodoland Territorial Council under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments (N.I) Act , 1881 (XXIV of 1881), read with the Government of India,” the notification read.

Notably, all government and non-government offices, educational institutions, business establishments, banks and tea gardens within the BTC areas will remain closed on the polling day.

The announcement comes as political activity intensifies across the BTC region. A total of 118 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the 2025 elections.

The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has fielded the highest number of candidates with 20 nominations, followed by the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) with 18, the Indian National Congress (INC) with 16, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put forward 12, and the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) with 8 candidates.