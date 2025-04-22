Proxy politics in Hailakandi: Husbands eclipse women candidates in Panchayat polls

Hailakandi, April 22: As Hailakandi district readies for the upcoming panchayat elections, a troubling trend has emerged — while women constitute nearly half of the contesting candidates, they are being visibly sidelined in their own campaigns, with their husbands often taking centre stage.

From campaign vehicles and posters to political meetings and public rallies, the candidates’ faces are conspicuously absent.

In their place, male "representatives" — typically the husbands — are projected as the real contenders, effectively reducing the women to symbolic participants.

This visual and symbolic erasure of women candidates has sparked a wave of criticism on social media and among the local public, especially women voters.

While the Constitution mandates reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions, in practice, many of these women remain mere “nominal” candidates.

In Hailakandi, this practice has become so normalised that it no longer raises eyebrows — despite running counter to the very idea of women’s political empowerment.

Several glaring examples have surfaced during the current election season.

In the Kalinagar Paikan Zilla Parishad constituency, Congress candidate Nasima Firdousi Laskar’s campaign vehicle bears a poster featuring only her husband, Kabir Uddin Laskar, with no mention or image of the candidate herself.

Similarly, Rahima Begum Laskar (see photo), contesting from Jamira Shahabad Zilla Parishad, is absent from her own campaign visuals, replaced entirely by her husband, Rafiq Ahmed Laskar.

The pattern continues with AGP candidate Firuja Amin Borlaskar (see photo) from Narayanpur Bandhumara Zilla Parishad, whose husband, Mainul Islam Majharbhuiyan, features prominently in posters instead of her.

Even independent women candidates across various panchayat levels are reportedly being overshadowed by their spouses.

A particularly telling moment unfolded during a recent BJP-AGP campaign meeting in Kalasra.

BJP state president Dilip Saikia was visibly stunned when, upon calling out the name of Sahina Khanam Laskar — AGP nominee for the Ramchandi Nimaichandpur Zilla Parishad seat — it was her husband, Hussain Ahmed Laskar, who stood up.

When asked about the candidate’s whereabouts, he failed to provide a clear answer, leading to confusion and an awkward pause in the gathering.

Later in his address, Saikia acknowledged the strong presence of women in this year’s polls, saying, “In today’s meeting alone, there are 50–60% women. Out of 325 Zilla Parishad seats, 179 are being contested by women. But this empowerment must translate into real visibility and voice — not just numbers.”

This disconnect between the government’s vision of empowering women and the ground-level political reality has drawn sharp criticism. Observers argue that the entire spirit of women’s reservation is undermined when male relatives act as proxies — taking key decisions, attending meetings, and speaking on behalf of the women candidates.

Despite public outrage, many candidates and their representatives appear unfazed, often asserting that the male family member will handle responsibilities if the woman is elected — a pattern long witnessed in Hailakandi and beyond.

Hailakandi may well boast a record number of women candidates, but their voices remain muted — raising a critical question - can political empowerment be meaningful if it fails to empower the person in power?