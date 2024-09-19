Protests grow over Centre's approval for oil & gas drilling in Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary

Jorhat, Sept 19: The opposition to the Centre’s recent approval for oil and gas drilling in the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary is gaining steam with various organisations, environmental activists, and student bodies expressing their concerns.

The latest to stage a protest over the issue is Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), a farmers' organisation affiliated with Raijor Dal, near the Mariani Police Station on Thursday. The group demanded the withdrawal of the Centre's "in-principle" approval for drilling activities by Vedanta's Cairn Oil and Gas Company.

“By granting this approval, the Centre has confirmed a lack of constructive vision for the future. The sanctuary is home not only to the endangered Hoolock gibbons but also to 215 species of birds, elephants, and tigers, creating a vibrant ecosystem that will be irreparably harmed by oil exploration," said KMSS Jorhat unit secretary, Bitupan Saikia.

Demonstrators, armed with placards and banners, also chanted slogans against both the state and Central governments during the sit-in.

Earlier, on September 5, the Assam State Committee of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) had voiced strong opposition to the Centre’s move. They have threatened to launch a joint agitation with public support if the decision is not rescinded.

Recently, on September 15, the Union Environment Ministry granted "in-principle" approval for oil drilling in the eco-sensitive zone of the sanctuary in Jorhat district.

The Centre approved the diversion of approximately 4.50 hectares of land within the sanctuary for oil exploration by the Vedanta Group during a meeting on August 27, as outlined in the minutes published on the Parivesh portal.

Interestingly, the Assam Forest Department had previously stated that drilling would occur 13 km away from the sanctuary's boundary, easing concerns about the impact on the sanctuary itself.

The department had assured that “no significant infrastructure or permanent buildings would be constructed as part of the project”, estimating minimal environmental impact with only around 25 trees expected to be felled in the bamboo-dominated area.

As the Centre gives its nod to the project, the people are seeing these promises to be nothing more than fleeting assurances.