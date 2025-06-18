Protests escalate in Nagaon's Raha over death of 13-yr-old, ‘love jihad’ alleged

Raha, June 18: Protests have intensified in Raha following the discovery of a 13-year-old girl’s body near Diphlu in Nagaon on Tuesday, an incident that has plunged the town into tension and outrage.

Family members and locals have alleged “love jihad” as the motive behind the girl’s death, fuelling anger and calls for swift justice.

On Wednesday, the agitation gained momentum as members of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) from Raha and Nagaon district joined forces with residents to organise a large protest rally, demanding the harshest punishment for those responsible.

The demonstrators strongly called for justice for Pinky Das and a fast-track court trial to ensure swift delivery of justice.

A key point of contention for the protestors was the perceived inaction of the police. "The police have failed to find any leads despite days passed by since the girl went missing on June 11," a protestor lamented, echoing the frustration felt by many.

In a direct appeal to the state's leadership, Pinky's parents, who joined the protest, submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Raha Sub-Divisional Police Officer.

"Her body was found yesterday near Diphulu Shiva temple tiniali. We appeal to the CM, the home department is under him, he should give the strictest punishment," a protestor urged, emphasising the urgency of the situation and the family's plea for severe repercussions.

Pinky, a resident of Dighaldari village under the Raha police station, had been missing since the evening of June 11.

Her body was found by locals on the side of the Nagaon-Naltoli State Highway, near the Diphalu Shiv Mandir Tiniali.

Witnesses described the girl, dressed in a frock, with visible injuries on her face and neck, immediately raising suspicions of abduction, rape, and murder.

Following the grim discovery, the Nagaon Town Itachali police outpost was informed, and officers swiftly arrived to recover the body, which was then sent to the Nagaon Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

It was there, on Tuesday morning, that Pinky's distraught parents identified their daughter.

The community's anger reached a boiling point on Tuesday night, as Pinky's family members and villagers staged a vehement protest outside the Raha police station.

Their collective cry was for "the death penalty for the perpetrator", reflecting the deep-seated outrage and demand for absolute justice.

Meanwhile, the Raha police arrested three youths in connection with the death. Identified as Badiur Zaman, Azizul Haque, and Abu Hanif, all three are construction workers and were apprehended from a construction site.

Police sources have indicated that Abu Hanif has been sent to Nagaon for further investigation, suggesting a potential lead in the case.

Sources close to the family revealed that Pinky had reportedly been in contact with a young man, a Muslim youth from Nagaon town, who worked as a mason in their village.

This connection has fueled the "love jihad" narrative among the locals, further intensifying the demand for a thorough and unbiased investigation into the circumstances surrounding Pinky's demise.

The community remains resolute in its pursuit of justice, vowing to continue their protests until accountability is ensured.