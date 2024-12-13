Protests erupt in Kaliabor over proposed four lane highway

Nagaon, Dec 13: The proposed four-lane National Highway has sparked intense protests in Kaliabor, with locals and various organisations staging a gherao on Wednesday to demand that the highway should be constructed through Jakhalabandha from Kaliabor Tiniali, as originally proposed.

Thousands of protesters, led by the 'Four-Lane National Highway Demand Committee', gheraoed the Kaliabor revenue circle office, shouting slogans and waving banners. Following the massive agitation, the agitators submitted a memorandum to the authorities, reiterating their demand for the highway to be constructed through Kuwaritol, Hatbor, and Jakhalabandha from Kaliabor Tiniali instead of any new arrangement for construction of the proposed four-lane NH from Kaliabor Tiniali.

During the protest, the protesters warned that if the government fails to take positive steps to address their demands, they will intensify their agitation. During the agitation, the Four-Lane National Highway Demand Committee was joined by various organisations, including the Kaliabor units of All Assam Students' Union, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad, and Assam Tea Tribes Students' Association.

The controversy surrounds the proposed alignment of the four-lane National Highway, which was originally planned to pass through Jakhalabandha. However, the government reportedly changed the alignment, sparking off widespread protests in the area.