Protests erupt in Dima Hasao as women’s groups seek justice for rape survivor

Haflong, Oct 7: A massive dharna was organised on October 6 opposite the office of the district commissioner of Dima Hasao to demand justice for a recent victim of rape.

The agitation brought together several women’s organisations and social activists, who voiced strong condemnation of the brutal incident and urged upon the authorities to ensure swift and stringent action against the accused persons.

The protest was jointly organised by the Shakti Mahila Mandal, the Dimasa Mothers’ Association, and other women’s groups from across the district. Carrying placards and banners calling for justice and women’s safety, the demonstrators raised slogans demanding a speedy investigation and trial.

Leaders of the participating organisations expressed deep concern over the growing number of crimes against women and appealed to the district administration and police to handle the case with urgency and transparency. Several speakers emphasised that society must no longer tolerate gender-based violence and that effective measures should be taken to protect women and girls in Dima Hasao.

The women’s groups later submitted a memorandum to Cabinet Minister Nandita Gorlosa through the district commissioner, calling for stronger implementation of laws related to sexual offences, better support for victims, and public awareness initiatives against such crimes.

Talking to the media, women’s activist Parboti Thousen appealed to the administration to deliver justice to the victim by awarding exemplary punishment to the culprits without delay, as failure to do so will make the public lose confidence in the administration.

Other protesters also unequivocally demanded justice for the victim as well as stringent action against the perpetrators of the crime.

Correspondent