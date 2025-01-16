Protests erupt in Dibrugarh after woman’s body found floating in Sessa River

Dibrugarh, Jan 16: Protests erupted in Dibrugarh on Thursday after the body of a missing woman was found floating in the Sessa River, sparking outrage among locals.

The woman, 22, had been missing since January 9, and her body was discovered by residents at Bokul Maj Gaon Chapori, reportedly showing signs of rape and murder.

Angry protesters gathered outside the Lahowal Police Station, demanding justice for the deceased.

Chanting slogans such as "Lahowal Thana Murdabad", they voiced their outrage over the alleged crime.

“We want justice. This is totally a murder. How can someone do such a thing? We want proper investigation into the case and culprits must be brought to book,” one protester exclaimed.

The deceased’s sister claimed that her elder sister had received a call from the accused, Varun Mura, on the afternoon of January 9.

After the call, the victim reportedly left her home and never returned. The victim’s sister pointed to Mura, who was allegedly her lover, as the prime suspect.

"Varun was the lover of my sister. He is the culprit who has killed my sister," she said.

Locals who discovered the body in the river described it as being without clothes and bearing injury marks.

They immediately informed the police, who have launched an investigation into the case.

However, the accused is reportedly absconding, and authorities have launched a manhunt to trace him.

The incident has deeply shaken the local community, with residents demanding a thorough investigation and justice for the victim.