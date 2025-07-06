Protests erupt in Dhubri's Alomganj over proposed eviction for thermal project

Dhubri, July 6: Protests against a proposed eviction drive have intensified in Alomganj, located in the Gauripur region of Dhubri district. Hundreds of local men and women gathered late into the night on Friday, staging a vociferous protest against the government's decision to acquire land for a thermal power project under the ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’ initiative.

According to sources, the district administration is in talks with the Rangamati Cooperative Society to acquire land falling under the Panbari revenue circle, specifically areas covering Alomganj part 7 and 8, and Baghmara areas. The land in question is registered under the Rangamati Cooperative Society, which was originally established in 1956 by Raja Prabhat Chandra Baruah of Gauripur, who had transferred around 2,835 bighas of land to the Society after the abolition of the zamindari system.

The Rangamati Cooperative Society, formed for agricultural development, included local people from all communities as its stakeholders. However, over the decades, the area has transformed into a densely populated residential zone. Protesters argued that many of the current residents, including members of Rabha and Garo communities in Baghmara, are the rightful stakeholders of the Society. In contrast, the authorities have claimed that a significant portion of the population in Alomganj Part 7 and 8 comprises illegal settlers who migrated from erosion-prone riverine areas and have no legal entitlement to the land.

Reports suggested that many of these settlers do not pay any form of tax or revenue to the Society, despite occupying its land and benefiting from its infrastructure. The Cooperative Society, bound by its rules, is supposed to receive one-fifth of the produce from the landholders, but this has reportedly not been enforced. Meanwhile, the Society continues to bear annual land revenue obligations on its holdings.

At around 11 pm on Friday night, a large protest meeting was held in Alomganj Part 7, where the residents from Alomganj Part 7 and 8, and Baghmara strongly condemned the government's move and issued a stern warning against any attempt at eviction. Chants of 'We don't want the project, stop the eviction, we will shed blood but not vacate our land!' echoed through the gathering, reflecting the simmering anger among the locals.

The residents claimed that while the land legally belongs to the Cooperative Society, they have been inhabiting it for generations, and they will resist eviction by any means necessary. Similar plans for land acquisition are reportedly under way in Alomganj's Part 1, 2, 4 and 5 villages, with officials including the Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner, and Circle Officer of Gauripur engaging in talks with land pattadars of these areas.

In a tragic development linked to the ongoing tension, 60-year-old Saher Ali, a resident of Alomganj 5th sector, died of cardiac arrest shortly after attending the protest meeting. Locals believe his death was triggered by stress and anxiety, fearing the eviction of approximately 20 bighas of land adjoining his home.

The situation in Alomganj has remained tense, with residents vowing to continue their resistance. The authorities are yet to issue an official statement regarding the future course of the eviction drive.