Protests erupt in Dhubri after cow's head found near temple, locals demand probe

Dhubri, Dec. 7: Tensions erupted in Dhubri's Jhagrarpar area on Saturday after the discovery of a cow's head near the Khalilpur Ambagan Sarvajanik Maa Durga Mandir on Friday morning.

Local residents, taking to the streets in protest, demanded justice and a thorough investigation into the incident.

The protestors blocked the roads near Dhubri Medical College for several hours, halting traffic and chanting slogans like “We demand justice” and “Culprits must be punished”.

The large crowd expressed outrage over what they believed to be a “deliberate act of desecration” at the temple, which they said had “tainted its sanctity”.

One bystander told The Assam Tribune, “This morning, we found the head of a cow inside the temple premises. The people gathered and immediately informed the police. The police arrived but, without any interrogation or providing any information, took away the head of the cow. We have no idea where they took it.”

Another local echoed similar sentiments, saying, “Somebody has defiled the sanctity of our temple. This is unacceptable.”

Frustrated by what they saw as a lack of action, the locals warned that they would continue to block the roads if justice is not served.

“We do not know who is behind this, but we want an investigation. If no action is taken by the authorities, we will continue our protests,” said one protester.

The incident is being viewed by many as an attempt to create communal discord, with one local suggesting, “This could have been a reaction to the announcement that no beef would be served in restaurants. We do not want disturbance in our community. The perpetrators must be caught and punished.”

As of now, the authorities have yet to issue any formal statement, but locals are calling for immediate action and bring the culprits to justice.