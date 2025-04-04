Protests erupt against Waqf (Amendment) Bill, call it an attack on rights

Bijni, Sonitpur, Bongaigaon, April 4: A day after Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Assam witnessed fringe protests across multiple districts, demanding the scrapping of the legislation.

Protests erupted in Bijni, Bongaigaon and Sonitpur, where people took to the streets holding placards opposing the bill. Protestors asserted that Waqf properties belong solely to the Muslim community, having been passed down through generations by their ancestors.

“We totally oppose the bill and will never accept it. We are opposing it today, and we will oppose it in the future. The Waqf property belong to the Muslim community and have been passed down through generations. This is our right,” said Zahed Ali, All Assam Minorities Students' Union (AAMSU) president, Bijni.

Taking a jibe at the ruling government, Zahed said that the current government is trying to destroy the Muslim community in the country.

“The BJP government is trying to weaken and damage our community by force. We strongly condemn BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attacking our community,” added Zahed.

Notably, the AAMSU in Bongaigaon and Bijni protested by covering their mouths with black cloth, while the Bara Masjid Wakf Property members took to the streets of Sonitpur holding posters saying “We Reject Waqf Amendment Bill 2024”.

Notably, in the early hours of Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, following an intense 12-hour debate. The ruling NDA strongly defended the legislation as a step towards strengthening Waqf institutions and ensuring transparency, while the opposition criticised it as "anti-Muslim".

The bill was passed with a 288-232 majority after all amendments proposed by the opposition were rejected by voice vote.

The bill was tabled by Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday. Defending the bill, Rijiju questioned the opposition’s outrage, asserting that the legislation seeks to streamline the management of Waqf properties and introduce much-needed reforms.