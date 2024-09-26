Protest stall eviction drive in Bongaigaon's Kerkhabari, locals claim no prior notice

Bongaigaon, Sept 26: An eviction drive led by the administration of North Salmara sub-division in Kerkhabari, under the Srijangram Revenue Circle, was temporarily suspended on Thursday following protests from local residents.

The drive aimed to clear 185 bighas of government land for the construction of an agriculture research centre.

Tensions erupted as scores of villagers, primarily women, came out in opposition to the eviction. They tore down fencing set up by the authorities, leading to heated exchanges with officials.







AT Photo: Local at Kerkhabari, primarily women, protest against the government's eviction drives

The residents claimed they were not served any prior notice of eviction, sparking anger and confusion.

Police forces deployed in the area managed to bring the situation under control. However, the eviction operation has been called off temporarily.

Local villagers, who claim to have been cultivating the disputed land for over 40 years, questioned the government's sudden decision to evict them.

“We’ve lived and farmed here for decades. Why now? If the government denies us this land, how’ll we survive?” one villager said during the protest.

This recent incident follows a spate of eviction drives by the government that have drawn significant scrutiny.

On September 12, a similar eviction in Sonapur's Kosutoli resulted in the death of two alleged illegal settlers, Haider Ali and Juwahid Ali, after police opened fire when clashes broke out.

According to police reports, residents attacked them with sticks and pelted stones at their vehicles, injuring several officials.

Following the deaths in Kosutoli, the Gauhati High Court issued a stay on the evictions in the village until September 30 after residents provided evidence of land pattas dating back to the 1920s.

Meanwhile, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has condemned the government's continued eviction efforts in Kosutoli, accusing them of violating the High Court’s order.