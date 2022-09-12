Protest rally against bifurcation of Dima Hasao district on communal lines held at Haflong

Haflong, Sep 12: Several organisations like All Apex Body Coordination Committee, Dimasa Students Union, All Dimasa Students Union, Jadikhe Naisho Hosom, Dima Jalai Hosom, Dimasa Mother Association, Dimasa Youth Forum etc organised a peace protest rally against the bifurcation of Dima Hasao district on communal lines on Monday at Haflong.

The rally led by leaders of all the organisations was taken out from Lal field up to SP office then converged in front the office of Deputy Commissioner, Dima Hasao.

Leaders from each organisations opined that there should not be any biased decision in regard to the demand of bifurcation by the IPF which may lead to trouble in the district. Similar rallies were organised at Diyungbra, Mahur, Harangajao and Umrangsu where thousands of people took part.

They are of the opinion that the Assam Government has been ignoring more than 65% of population of Dima Hasao district by not paying any attention to their repeated representations in regards to the demand of Indigenous People Forum.

They also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam through the Deputy Commissioner today.

Through the memorandum they have urged not to entertain the unconstitutional demand of IPF and their allied organisations for bifurcation of the Dima Hasao Autonomous District with separate Autonomous Council.