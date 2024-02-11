Protest erupts over Rahul Gandhi's remark on Modi in Silchar

Silchar, Feb 11:The Cachar district BJP OBC Morcha burned an effigy of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the streets of Silchar on Saturday in protests against Gandhi’s comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's caste during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

BJP district president Bimalendu Roy, Assam BJP in-charge of Cachar district Biswarup Bhattacharjee and other leaders of the party took to the streets and gave vent to their anger over Rahul Gandhi’s offensive statement against the Prime Minister.

The annoyed BJP leaders and workers raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi, demanding his apology on the issue.

It may be mentioned that Rahul Gandhi said that the Prime Minister is not an OBC by birth but a fake OBC.

Similar protests were also staged in Hailakandi district, and the leaders condemned the comments made by the Congress MP.