Protest erupts in Tinsukia over delay in granting ST status for Moran-Motok community

Margherita, Nov 9: A massive protest broke out in Tinsukia district on Saturday, with the Moran Students' Union and the All Assam Motok Youth Students’ Federation leading the charge for the long-standing demand of tribal status for the Moran-Motok community.

The protest came in response to recent comments by Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, who stated in Guwahati that the government had not yet taken any action regarding the recognition of the six communities in Assam.

The protestors, visibly agitated, burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Jual Oram. Holding banners and chanting slogans, they expressed their frustration over what they called the government's “repeated failure” to address their demands for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Polindra Bora, President of the Moran Students' Union, voiced the sentiments of the protestors, saying, "For a long time, the government has been giving false hope regarding the recognition of our tribal status. Today, we are protesting against the government, so that they fulfil our demand as soon as possible."

Tensions escalated during the protest, leading to clashes between security forces and demonstrators. However, no injuries were reported.

“We have been protesting and demanding the recognition of tribal status for the Moran-Motok community, but the comment made by Jual Oram has hurt us. We will not back off until and unless we receive the recognition,” said Dipankar Rajkhowa, organising secretary of the All Assam Motok Youth Students’ Federation.

The demand for ST status for six ethnic communities in Assam - Adivasi/Tea Tribes, Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, Chutia, and Koch-Rajbongshi - has been a contentious issue for years. Earlier on September 3, members of these communities held a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the fulfilment of their rights.

The controversy dates back to 2019 when the Scheduled Tribes Amendment Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha, which included these six communities for ST status. Despite the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) approving their inclusion, the bill is still awaiting final approval and has not yet been passed into law.

The delay has been attributed to concerns from other tribes who fear potential resentment and competition for resources if new communities are granted ST status.