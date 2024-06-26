Protest erupts in Tihu after CRPF jawan's murder in Guwahati

Bajali, Jun 26: Following the shocking murder incident in Guwahati, where a woman and her lover allegedly killed her husband, the locals of Tihu, Nalbari, staged a protest demanding justice for the deceased.

The deceased, identified as Ditumoni Haloi, was a resident of Tihu and was a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan posted at 175 battalion in Manipur. He arrived in Guwahati during his holidays and came home without informing his wife in Kahilipara.



According to family members, after reaching home, Ditumoni found his wife with another man, and both were caught red-handed, therefore leading to an altercation.



During the altercation, the woman and the lover allegedly strangulated Ditumoni to death and then took him to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).



After the incident, police arrested the woman, but the lover, identified as Arup Das, a resident of Tihu as well, is currently absconding, and the police are on a lookout.



Shocked by the incident, the people of Tihu took out a rally and protested in front of the residence of Arup Das, demanding immediate investigation and punishment of the accused.



The local police had to rush to the spot to control the situation.

