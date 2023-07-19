Protest erupts in Silchar over death of young girl

Silchar, July 19: Hundreds of people blocked Rangirkhari junction, Silchar on Tuesday night staging a demonstration with the mutilated body of a young girl who had reportedly gone missing a few days ago.

Sources informed that the body was recovered from an under-construction building at Dwarbond area under Dholai constituency.

Earlier, family of the deceased alleged that the victim, a resident of Silchar was tied and brutally killed. The family had filed a missing case at the Rangirkhari police outpost and demanded exemplary punishment against the people behind this heinous act of crime.

Circle Officer Sadar and Police reached the spot with paramilitary forces to pacify the protesters. However, the annoyance over the police inaction to the plea to find the culprits kept taking aggressive turns and police had to blank fire to disperse the crowd of protesters. Additional SP (Headquarter) Subrata Sen along with Sadar OC Amrit Kumar Singh rushed to the spot to speak to the family of victim. Cachar SP Numal Mahatta reiterated that the all possible angles into the case is being investigated and the culprits would be booked soon.