Protest erupts in Nalbari against authorities' inaction on man-elephant conflict

Nalbari, Dec 20: Hundreds of people from the northern parts of Nalbari district on Thursday registered a large protest against the inaction of the authorities in checking the growing man-elephant conflict for the last two years.

The protesters blocked the NH-27 at Sonamati Chowk for six hours from 11 am. It may be mentioned here that a large herd of elephants from Bhutan has been creating terror in the northern part of Nalbari, endangering the lives of civilians. The elephants also destroyed the farmers' crops in the area and damaged the houses of several families. The elephants while destroying the dwelling houses attacked the villagers in the district at places like Kendukuchi, Barkhanajan, Paikakuchi, Katra, Khatkatra, Katahkuchi, Sagarkuchi, Khatikuchi, Bhadrabangal, Nakhat, Majushiral, Sahan, Govindpur, Barghopa, Keherua, Garbhitar and Ververi.

After a herd of elephants attacked two women in the Bhadrabangal village three days ago, they attacked two families in Barghopa. Still, the members of the two families managed to escape.

The elephants attacked the house of one Gautam Barman in Govindapur at midnight. The elephants attacked Barman's eldest son and injured him. The victim, 23-year-old Mintu Barman, was rushed to a private hospital in Nalbari but was shifted to Guwahati for further treatment in a critical condition. The victim later died while undergoing treatment last night. The death of Mintu Burman has caused tension in the area.





The residents of the area spontaneously came out to the Sonamati Chowk on the NH-27 to register their protest. The protesters were angry with Minister Bimal Bora who passed by the road during the protest. The protesters blocked the convoy of Minister Bora for a long time. The protesters even ignored the assurances given by Minister Bora. Nalbari District Commissioner Varnali Deka and the Superintendent of Police rushed to the scene but could not bring the situation under control.

The victim's body was brought to the Sonamati Chowk by the protesters. They continued their pro- test till 5 pm until Forest Minister Chandramohan Patwari arrived at the venue. They demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family of the deceased, recruitment of one family member in a government job, one-time assistance of Rs 50,000 each to the families whose crops were destroyed and Rs 1 lakh each to the families whose houses were damaged.





