Protest erupts in Dibrugarh demanding expedited justice for Zubeen Garg, ILP in Assam

Dibrugarh, Mar 13: Members of the Asomiya Yuva Mancha and Asomiya Mahila Mancha staged a protest at Chowkidingee Chariali in Dibrugarh on Friday, raising a series of demands including justice for Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg and implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Assam.

The protesters also demanded the deportation of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants through proper implementation of the Assam Accord and measures to curb the rising prices of essential commodities.

A member of the Asomiya Yuva Mancha said the organisations were seeking intervention from the state government on multiple issues affecting Assam.

“We demand the Assam Chief Minister to provide justice to Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg, introduce the Inner Line Permit in the state and take steps to curb the soaring prices of essential commodities,” a protester said.

Another member of the Asomiya Yuva Mancha questioned the delay in delivering justice in the case involving the singer.

“It has been more than six months. When will Zubeen Garg get justice? Elections will come and go but if justice is delayed, he may never get it. That is why we are demanding that justice be delivered as soon as possible,” the protester said.

The member also criticised the government over the delay in introducing the Inner Line Permit despite being in power for nearly a decade, and raised concerns about illegal immigration from Bangladesh.

A member of the Asomiya Mahila Mancha said the organisations were urging the government to expedite legal proceedings in the matter.

“Elections will come and go but we will never get Zubeen da back. Earlier the Chief Minister had assured us of justice, but now he says the judiciary alone will decide. We know the judiciary will deliver justice, but the process must be expedited,” she said.

The protester also called for the constitution of a fast-track court to ensure swift justice.

“Today the Prime Minister is in Assam and Union Home Minister will also visit, but the government seems to have turned deaf to the demand for justice for Zubeen Garg. We request the Chief Minister to push for faster proceedings and ensure justice before the Assembly polls,” she added.

During the demonstration, members warned that the agitation would intensify in the coming days if the government failed to address their demands.

Organised by the Dibrugarh district committees of the two organisations, the protest saw participants holding banners and raising slogans, creating a charged atmosphere at the busy intersection.