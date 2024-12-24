Protest erupts at Mangaldai's Sankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan over alleged corruption

Mangaldai, Dec. 24: A cloud of uncertainty looms large over the future of the students of Sankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan, Mangaldai, a pioneering local academic institution, as parents and guardians came out in large numbers a couple of days ago to stage a protest against the role of the school management committee.

Conscious guardians, who were deeply anguished over the alleged malpractices and monopoly of the committee, particularly its president, who is a retired veterinary department official, staged their protest at the main entrance of the school before locking the main gate. They protested by displaying placards about alleged corruption by the president of the school management committee.

They alleged that the president of the school management committee is keeping the majority of the committee members in the dark and running the institution as per his own will without thinking of the future of the students. They also pointed out any teacher or staff who tried to oppose anti-student decisions became a victim of the president's wrath.

The guardians demanded the early removal of the erring president and intervention of the parent academic body, Shishu Shiksha Samiti, Assam, for the sake of the future of the students.

Meanwhile, in a temporary relief to the students, the Shishu Shiksha Samiti, Assam, has dissolved the incumbent school management committee led by president Dr Khanin Dutta and formed an ad hoc committee to run the school until the formation of a new permanent committee within the next six months.

- By Correspondent