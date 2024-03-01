Protest erupts at Basugaon Press Club as journalists rally against threats

Bijni, March 1: In a demonstration of solidarity, journalists from Basugaon Press Club adorned black badges as they staged a protest within the press club premises. The protest, carried out in collaboration with various organisations, aimed to condemn the threats and insults directed at journalists by government officials over phone calls, particularly for disseminating news critical of the administration.

The development comes after senior journalist Jayanta Debnath of Chirang, reported on the absence of Circle Officer Gyandeep Neog for the past two and a half months, causing inconvenience to the public. However, what followed were threats and derogatory comments made over the phone to Debnath, who had reported on the officer's prolonged absence.

Meanwhile, Debnath in association with Basugaon Press Club filed an FIR at Basugaon police station against the officer couple Gyandeep Neog and Astika Bora. The complaint detailed threats and derogatory comments made over the phone to journalist Debnath.

Leaders and activists present at the protest condemned the mistreatment of journalists attempting to serve the public interest, describing it as an attempt to suppress the fourth pillar of democracy. They called for immediate administrative intervention and demanded strict action against the implicated officer couple.



