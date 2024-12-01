Protest erupt in Sribhumi against attacks on minorities in B'desh, protesters clash with police

Sribhumi, Dec 1: Thousands of protesters gathered in Ulukandi village in Sribhumi on Sunday to march towards the Sutarkandi border, demanding an immediate halt to the escalating atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

The protest, organised by the Santani Aikya Manch, alongside other Hindu organisations, saw participants chanting anti-Bangladesh slogans and waving saffron flags.

The demonstration was a strong condemnation of the violent attacks, killings, lootings, and inhuman treatment faced by religious minorities in Bangladesh, particularly the Hindu community.

Protesters described the situation as deeply alarming and called for urgent international attention. “We are protesting today against the atrocities committed against the minorities in Bangladesh. We condemn the attacks,” one protester said.

In addition to the condemnation of the violence, the protesters also expressed their disapproval of the imprisonment of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, who has been leading peaceful protests on behalf of the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

However, tensions rose during the march as demonstrators attempted to breach a police barricade twice, though authorities were able to regain control.

The march, termed the ‘Bangladesh Cholo’ movement, was announced by the Manch on November 28, aiming to raise awareness about the ongoing persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.









The demonstration was a strong condemnation of the violent attacks, killings, lootings, and inhuman treatment faced by religious minorities in Bangladesh, particularly the Hindu community.

Earlier on November 29, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had addressed the issue in Parliament, highlighting Bangladesh's responsibility to safeguard the rights and safety of all its citizens, including minorities.

Jaishankar affirmed that India had taken serious note of the rising violence against minorities in Bangladesh, particularly following a surge in extremist rhetoric and attacks on Hindu temples.

“The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the government of Bangladesh,” Jaishankar had said. He added that the Indian High Commission in Dhaka continues to closely monitor the situation.

The ongoing unrest in Bangladesh has sparked growing concern in India, with many calling for stronger measures to ensure the safety and dignity of minorities across the border.