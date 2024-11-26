Protest at Bongaigaon Refinery over dismissed labourers, workers threaten 24-hr strike

Chirang, Nov. 26: A massive protest broke out at Bongaigaon Refinery as workers demanded the immediate reinstatement of 16 casual labourers recently dismissed from their positions.

The workers, led by the Bongaigaon Refinery Labour Co-ordination Committee, expressed their frustration with the refinery management for failing to honour a promise made earlier this month.

Dilip Chandra Ray, General Secretary of the Committee, addressed the growing unrest, stating that the management had failed to fulfil a written assurance made on November 14, in which they committed to resolving the workers’ grievances within 10 days. Ray warned that the workers’ patience was running thin.

“We remind the management of the promise made to us on November 14. It must be fulfilled immediately,” Ray said, emphasising that further delays would not be tolerated.

In response to the management's inaction, Ray announced that the workers would begin a 24-hour strike starting at 8 am tomorrow.

During the strike, workers will report to work but refuse to perform any duties until their demands for the reinstatement of the dismissed labourers are met. The protest will continue until the workers' demands are addressed.

“This is not just about Bongaigaon Refinery. It is part of a larger movement led by CITU,” Ray added, highlighting that the unrest at the refinery is in solidarity with a nationwide protest spearheaded by the Centre of India Trade Unions (CITU) and Kisan Morcha, which have been calling for the repeal of policies detrimental to farmers and workers.

In parallel with the refinery protests, Gajen Barman, General Secretary of the State Kisan Morcha, condemned the Centre’s failure to fulfil promises made to farmers and workers during the 2014 elections.

Barman also pointed out that the Modi government’s inaction on farmers' issues has led to growing dissatisfaction, particularly regarding the controversial farm laws.

“Promises were made by the Modi government to address farmers' issues, but no real steps have been taken to protect their rights and interests,” Barman told The Assam Tribune.

He reminded that on the same date in 2020, farmers had staged protests across the country against the three farm laws passed by Parliament, laws they believed would negatively affect their livelihoods.

Barman also criticised the government's new smart meter scheme, which he claimed has resulted in soaring electricity bills for consumers.

“We are now paying four to five times more than we did under the previous system, and it seems the smart meter scheme is only benefiting corporate organisations,” he said.

The workers have vowed to continue their protests if their demands are not addressed in the coming days.