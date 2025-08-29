Protest at Assam–Arunachal border over silicon factory, locals threaten supply blockage

Ruksin, Aug 29: Normal life was disrupted yesterday along the Assam–Arunachal Pradesh border as a 12-hour bandh was observed at the Zonai–Ruksin inter-state check gate, demanding the closure and relocation of Aether Alloys LLP, a silicon factory located at Niglok Industrial Growth Centre in Arunachal Pradesh’s Ruksin Circle.

The bandh, called by the Pollution Affected People’s Forum (Youth Wing), ran from 5 am to 5 pm and stalled movement between the two states. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded at the inter-state border, while shops, markets, and business establishments remained closed throughout the day. Protesters gathered at the check gate, shouting slogans against the Arunachal Pradesh government and factory management.

The agitators alleged that toxic emissions from the silicon plant have severely polluted the surrounding environment, affecting villages within a 10-km radius. They claimed that farmland has been ruined and residents are battling serious health issues, including respiratory illnesses.

A local village elder voiced deep concern, saying: “This is not about Assam or Arunachal, this is about human lives. Silicon dust is deadly, it settles in the lungs and can cause cancer or asthma. Within 10 kilometers, people on both sides of the border are suffering. Our fields are destroyed, and the water is contaminated. The factory works mainly at night, releasing thick smoke that covers the villages.”

With no government response yet, villagers have decided to escalate their agitation. Protesting villagers leaders announced that they would soon begin blocking the transport of raw materials to the factory if authorities fail to act.

“We won’t trouble the government or ordinary people, but we will not allow raw material supplies to enter the factory. That will be our next step if the government remains silent,” the elder added.

The protesters also cautioned that Ruksin Circle and its adjoining border areas must not be allowed to turn into another Byrnihat, known for its unchecked industrial pollution.