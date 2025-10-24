‘Protect the Shamukbhonga’: Jadav Payeng urges conservation of Asian Openbill Storks

Jorhat, October 24: The sight of hundreds of Asian Openbill Storks, locally known as Shamukbhonga nesting on the roadside trees along K.K. Baruah Road in Jorhat has transformed the area into a vibrant haven of avian life.

Each year, these migratory birds return to the same towering trees between June and July to breed, filling the sky with their rhythmic wingbeats and calls before departing around December and January.

What makes this phenomenon remarkable is not just the storks’ annual return to the same trees, but their ability to thrive in an urban environment. However, this delicate coexistence faces growing challenges.

The increasing number of nests often causes branches to snap under their weight, leading to injuries and the tragic deaths of some birds. To mitigate this, the Forest Department and local residents have joined hands to monitor the area, protect the nesting trees, and prevent disturbances from miscreants.

Amid these efforts, Padma Shri awardee Jadav Payeng, famously known as the Forest Man of India, has made an earnest appeal for the conservation of both the storks and their habitat.

“The Asian Openbill does not nest on every tree but selects very specific ones,” Payeng explained. “That is why preserving these trees is crucial. We must think carefully and act responsibly to protect them.”

Payeng, who has dedicated his life to environmental restoration, noted that similar colonies of Asian Openbills can be found in Majuli, particularly in Bongaon, where they breed in peace.

“These birds live and reproduce only when they feel safe around humans,” he said. “Their presence is a reflection of our coexistence with nature, and it is our duty to protect them.”

The environmentalist also warned that widespread deforestation and habitat destruction pose an existential threat to the Shamukbhonga population.

“The Shamukbhonga is facing a serious crisis. If we lose them, we lose a part of Assam’s natural identity,” he said, urging people to protect these birds as passionately as they do the Hargila (Greater Adjutant), another endangered stork species native to the state.