84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Properties worth lakhs gutted in massive fire at North Lakhimpur

By Correspondent
Properties worth lakhs gutted in massive fire at North Lakhimpur
X

North Lakhimpur, Dec 17: A massive fire gutted properties worth several lakhs in North Lakhimpur on Friday night. The fire started from a go down storing scrap materials at NH-15 in Hatilung, North Lakhimpur at around 6 pm.

The entire go down was damaged in that fire along with its stored materials. Three fire tenders from North Lakhimpur Fire & Emergency Service managed to douse the fire after several hours.

A fourth fire tender vehicle rushing for the same emergency service from Bihpuria met with an accident on its way. The vehicle rammed a power cable pole on NH-15 at 12th Mile in Nowboicha under Laluk Police Station injuring five fire fighters. The injured have been admitted to Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital.

Correspondent


More in Entertainment
Next Story
Similar Posts
Properties worth lakhs gutted in massive fire at North Lakhimpur

North Lakhimpur, Dec 17: A massive fire gutted properties worth several lakhs in North Lakhimpur on Friday night. The fire started from a go down storing scrap materials at NH-15 in Hatilung, North Lakhimpur at around 6 pm.

The entire go down was damaged in that fire along with its stored materials. Three fire tenders from North Lakhimpur Fire & Emergency Service managed to douse the fire after several hours.

A fourth fire tender vehicle rushing for the same emergency service from Bihpuria met with an accident on its way. The vehicle rammed a power cable pole on NH-15 at 12th Mile in Nowboicha under Laluk Police Station injuring five fire fighters. The injured have been admitted to Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital.

Correspondent


More in Entertainment
Similar Posts
X
X