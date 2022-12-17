Properties worth lakhs gutted in massive fire at North Lakhimpur

North Lakhimpur, Dec 17: A massive fire gutted properties worth several lakhs in North Lakhimpur on Friday night. The fire started from a go down storing scrap materials at NH-15 in Hatilung, North Lakhimpur at around 6 pm.

The entire go down was damaged in that fire along with its stored materials. Three fire tenders from North Lakhimpur Fire & Emergency Service managed to douse the fire after several hours.

A fourth fire tender vehicle rushing for the same emergency service from Bihpuria met with an accident on its way. The vehicle rammed a power cable pole on NH-15 at 12th Mile in Nowboicha under Laluk Police Station injuring five fire fighters. The injured have been admitted to Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital.