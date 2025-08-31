Promises won’t do, Assam demands action: AASU on Shah’s remarks on infiltration

Guwahati, Aug 31: It is a positive development that the Central Government has finally realized the threat posed by infiltration from Bangladesh and now a special operation should be launched to drive out foreign nationals and elements of fundamentalist forces from Assam. This is the view of the All Assam Students Union (AASU).

Talking to The Assam Tribune, AASU chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya pointed out that while addressing a rally in Guwahati yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had asserted that the infiltrators would be thrown out from India. He also admitted the legitimacy of the Assam agitation, which is a positive development.

However, Bhattacharya expressed the view that people of Assam are no longer assured by promises and they want to see action on the ground. He demanded that the Centre should implement its promises and chalk out a time-bound action plan to detect and deport foreigners and delete their names from the electoral rolls.

The AASU also demanded that the international border with Bangladesh should be sealed and shoot-at-sight orders should be given as was done in the case of the international border with Pakistan.

Bangladesh cannot be called a friendly country anymore and the present regime is involved in anti-India activities. Under the circumstances, the Government should not have any hesitation in taking a tough stand against Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in India, Bhattacharya said.

The AASU chief adviser pointed out that during his visit to the State, the Union Home Minister did not mention anything about implementation of clause 6 of the Accord. He said that to implement the recommendations of Justice Biplab Sarma committee to provide constitutional protection to the indigenous people of the State, the Constitution of India will have to be amended and the Home Ministry should take immediate steps in this regard. The Assam Government has started the process of implementing issues relating to protection of land, language and culture of the indigenous people. But for seat reservation in Assembly, Parliament and local bodies, the Constitution has to be amended and only the Centre can do so.

The Home Minister also did not mention about the steps the Centre is planning to deal with the problem of flood and erosion during his visit, Bhattacharya pointed out.











