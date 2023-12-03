Prominent Assamese singer Arun Das passes away

Guwahati, Dec 3: Prominent Assamese singer Arun Das passed away after battling long-standing illnesses on Sunday morning.

According to sources, the singer who enriched the 1990s with the introduction of a new and distinct style breathed his last at 4.45 a.m.

Earlier, he was reportedly admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after his health deteriorated.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of the singer.





Arun Das is known for popular songs like ‘Tumi Janu Jana Sun’, ‘Kiman Morom Tumale’, ‘Xasisilu Gopone Gopone’, and more.