Projects worth Rs 1.78 lakh cr to roll out in Assam by December: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Nov 1: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that projects worth around Rs 1.78 lakh crore, committed during the Advantage Assam 2.0 investment summit held earlier this year, are set to be launched by December 2025.

Speaking at a foundation stone-laying ceremony for three major ventures in Guwahati on Friday, the Chief Minister said the projects symbolise a “transformative era” for Assam’s industrial and economic landscape.

“With the pouring in of investments and projects, youth will find more employment opportunities within the state,” he said, expressing optimism about the future of Assam’s economy.

The event marked the foundation laying for Medanta Super Speciality Hospital by Global Health Limited, Cocoon Mother and Childcare Hospital by RJ Corp Healthcare, and a Lemon Tree five-star hotel, all of which will come up at Sarusajai.

These projects are being developed with a combined investment of about Rs 800 crore under the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit in February.

Elaborating on the scope of upcoming developments, CM Sarma revealed that a thermal power project worth Rs 40,000 crore will soon commence in the state.

In addition, multiple palm storage ventures worth Rs 30,000 crore are also slated to begin by December, contributing to the total estimated investment of Rs 1.78 lakh crore.

“Today marks a significant day in the journey of Assam's industrial development, which will have a far-reaching impact on strengthening the state's healthcare and hospitality infrastructure,” Sarma said, adding that the integrated complex at Sarusajai comprising hospitals, a hotel, and service apartments will open a new chapter for medical tourism in the region.

He also emphasised that the integrated healthcare and hospitality complex would not only serve Assam but also benefit neighbouring northeastern states and Southeast Asian countries.

The Medanta Super-Speciality Hospital will be built on 3.5 acres, the Cocoon Mother and Childcare Hospital on 1 acre, and the Lemon Tree Hotel on 1.75 acres. Together, these facilities are expected to significantly enhance Guwahati’s reputation as a healthcare and tourism hub.

Highlighting the changing perception of Assam among investors, CM Sarma noted, “We have successfully projected a new image of Assam across the country. The investment commitments made during Advantage Assam 2.0 are now materialising, reflecting the confidence investors have in the state’s growth potential.”

The Chief Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to creating an ecosystem where the youth can find meaningful employment within Assam rather than seeking opportunities elsewhere.

State Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Bora was also present at the event.