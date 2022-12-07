Projects worth 40,000 cr to be launched in Assam in next two months

Guwahati, Dec 7: As a part of the Assam government's initiative to launch a slew of development projects, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of as many as 12 projects in Nalbari district aimed at transforming the historic district into one of the most progressive ones on all fronts in the State.

While attending a programme, Sarma said that in the next couple of months, projects worth a whopping Rs 40,000 crore would be either inaugurated or launched across various districts.

"The wave of growth and development that has been unleashed by the current regime in the state is a manifestation of the importance welfare of all sections of the society is being accorded," he added.

A senior government official said that the total costs of the 12 projects launched on Tuesday come to approximately Rs 680 crore.

Among the projects inaugurated and launched on Tuesday are the district Sports Stadium Complex at Sariahtoli to be executed at a cost of Rs 51 crore, beautification works of Nalbari town at a cost of Rs 106 crore, the integrated Deputy Commissioner's Office Complex at an approximate cost of Rs 50 crore, upgradation of Government Polytechnic Institute and Industrial Training Institute at a cost of Rs 5 crore, a science centre and planetarium with the first-ever 3D projection system in the state, to name a few.

Several road development projects running into an aggregate of nearly Rs 200 crore were also launched.

Chief Minister stated that these initiatives have the potential to radically transform Nalbari district into one of the most progressive districts on multiple fronts in days to come.

He appealed to the people of the district for their cooperation and support in the government's endeavour for their socio-economic and educational uplift.