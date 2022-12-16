Projects worth ₹1000 Crores inaugurated in Lakhimpur

North Lakhimpur, Dec 16: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today inaugurated a slew of developmental projects and laid foundations for other works totalling Rs 1000 crores for Lakhimpur district.

Dr. Sarma virtually inaugurated the projects while laying foundation stone for a bridge over the Subansiri from Ghagar to Ghunasuti worth Rs. 383 crores at Jonki-Panoi kshetra at Ghunasuti today. The inaugurated projects were the NH-15 by pass at North Lakhimpur, planeterium at Moidomoia, RCC bridges over river Kakoi and Pachnoi stream of Ranganadi, Bordoibam-Basudev, roads from Khajuwa to Maatmora, Siajuli to Lilabari, Chaboti to Nalkata, Debera to Japisojia with three RCC bridges, Angarkhowa to Debera, beatification of Rohdhola pond in North Lakhimpur and road and drain from Lakhimpur Cancer Hospital to Gariajan.

The foundation stoned laid by the Chief Minister today in Lakhimpur included ISBT in North Lakhimpur, sports complex in Chaboti, mini stadium in Dhakuwakhona, modernization of District Library in North Lakhimpur and several bank protection works off the Subansiri, Dikrong and Ranganadi river.

Chief Minister Dr Sarma also inaugurated an immunisation drive at Ghunasuti today. He ceremoniously inaugurated Special Immunization Campaign 2.0 by administering oral drops to children and TD vaccin to pregnant women. His cabinet colleague, Health minister Keshab Mahanta and Agriculture minister Atul Bora, Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka and his Dhakuwakhona counterpart Naba Kumar Doley attended the virtual function at Ghunasuti.