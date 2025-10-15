Prohibitory orders in Baksa after clash over Zubeen Garg case accused’s jail shift

Mushalpur, Oct 15: Prohibitory orders were imposed in Baksa district on Wednesday after violent clashes erupted outside the newly constructed Baksa District Jail following the transfer of five accused in the death of Assam’s cultural icon, Zubeen Garg.

The unrest began after a Chief Judicial Magistrate Court ordered the accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sharma, Sandipan Garg, and the artiste’s two personal security officers, Paresh Baishya and Nandeswar Bora, to be lodged in the newly built, modern facility.

Supporters, angered by what they perceived as preferential treatment for the accused, gathered in large numbers, demanding capital punishment and chanting slogans such as “Joy Zubeen Da!”

Local residents and fans from nearby districts converged on the jail soon after news of the transfer spread.









The prohibitory order





Protesters questioned why the accused were being sent to a newly built jail, alleging that it amounted to VIP treatment for those responsible for the icon’s death.

“This is a newly built jail. Why is the government sending the accused responsible for Zubeen Da’s death here? Are they offering them VIP treatment?” asked one demonstrator.

Eyewitnesses reported that the protest quickly turned violent. Demonstrators set ablaze multiple vehicles, including police vans and a media OB van, while hurling stones at security personnel deployed outside the jail.

“The authorities may believe there aren’t many admirers of Zubeen Da here, but they are mistaken. Many of us love him dearly and demand capital punishment for all the accused,” said another protester.

Police resorted to lathi charge and tear gas shelling to disperse the agitated crowd. At least one protester sustained a bullet injury, allegedly after police opened fire to contain the situation.

Several journalists covering the incident were also seriously injured amid the chaos. Smoke from the burning vehicles and the sounds of sirens created scenes of panic in the area.

A senior police officer said, “We understand the emotions of the people. However, public property cannot be destroyed, and law and order must be maintained. The situation is tense but under control.”

As the violence escalated, the Baksa district administration invoked Section 163 of the BNS, effectively banning all gatherings, rallies, and demonstrations within a 500-metre radius of the jail.

Rapid action forces and other security personnel were deployed to prevent any further escalation and maintain order.

The Baksa District Jail, constructed at a cost of Rs 53.86 crore and equipped to house around 500 inmates, was inaugurated recently to ease overcrowding in other district facilities.

It now stands at the centre of one of Assam’s most emotionally charged public agitations, becoming the flashpoint of the #JusticeForZubeenGarg movement.

Meanwhile, the situation remains tense in the district and currently, the authorities are maintaining a heavy presence in the area to manage the volatile situation.