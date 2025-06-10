Prohibitory orders imposed in Dhubri after alleged recovery of cow meat at multiple locations

Dhubri, June 10: Dhubri District Commissioner Dibakar Nath, on Monday invoked Section 163(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and issued prohibitory orders with immediate effect. The order cited potential threats to peace and public tranquillity and sought to prevent any escalation of violence.

Under the prohibitory order issued by the district administration, all shops and commercial establishments within Dhubri town limits have been directed to remain closed until further notice. The assembly of five or more persons in public places for demonstrations, rallies, or meetings has also been prohibited.

District Magistrate Nath warned that any violation of the prohibitory order would attract penal action under Section 188 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other relevant laws.

The prohibitory orders were imposed after communal tension gripped the Dhubri town following the alleged recovery of cow meat from multiple locations.

This sparked widespread unrest, leading to the closure of shops and market establishments across the town on Monday

On Sunday, alleged cow meat was discovered near the Hanuman temple at Balurchar area of Dhubri town, while on Monday, the situation deteriorated further, with riot-like scenes reported in several areas as alleged cow skin and meat was discovered at Chatianatala and Baluchar area again. Police were compelled to use tear gas at certain spots to disperse the agitated crowds. The recovery of suspected cow meat triggered anger among the local residents, further intensifying the volatile atmosphere.

During a press interaction, the District Commissioner appealed to the public to maintain peace and not fall prey to misinformation. He reassured that law enforcement agencies, along with CRPF and paramilitary forces, have been deployed across the town to ensure safety and prevent further disturbances.

It was confirmed that one individual, identified as Ramjan Ali, has been arrested in connection with the recovery of the suspected meat near the Hanuman Mandir. Investigations are underway to determine the motive and those responsible for the incident.

The authorities have urged all sections of society to cooperate with the administration and help restore normalcy in the town. Security remains tight in all sensitive areas, and additional forces have been kept on stand-by as a precautionary measure.