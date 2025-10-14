Prohibitory orders enforced along Cachar-Bangladesh border to halt illegal activities

Silchar, Oct 14: The authorities, on Tuesday, promulgated prohibitory orders along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar district following concerns over potential extremist movement and smuggling.

A statement from the administration said that the restrictions have been placed on movement along the Surma river and boating for fishing purposes.

In view of growing concerns over potential extremist movements and unauthorised cross-border activities, Cachar District Magistrate Mridul Yadav has imposed the prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, the statement said.

"The directive aims to maintain law and order and curb illegal transport of goods and cattle along sensitive areas adjoining the Indo-Bangladesh border," it said.

The orders prohibit movement of people between sunset and sunrise within a one-kilometre belt of the Indo-Bangladesh border in the district.

Restrictions have also been placed on movement along the Surma River and its banks during the same period, within the territory under India's jurisdiction.

Boating in the river for fishing purposes has been prohibited unless special permission is granted by the circle officer of Katigorah for personal consumption, in consultation with the lessee and with due intimation to the district magistrate and the BSF.

The orders further forbid the transportation of essential commodities such as sugar, rice, wheat, edible oil, kerosene and salt between sunset and sunrise within a 5-km belt inside the district boundary along the international border.

However, in special cases, the circle officer of Katigorah may grant relaxation for specific purposes, time and locations after due verification from local supply officials, with mandatory copies sent to the district magistrate and the BSF commandant, the statement said.

The order, issued ex-parte in the interest of public safety, comes into immediate effect and will remain valid for two months unless revoked or modified earlier.

The restrictions, however, will not apply to state and central government officials on official duty in the border areas.

PTI