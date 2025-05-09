Prohibitory order imposed in Sonitpur for Panchayat election vote counting

Tezpur, May 9: In the interest of ensuring a smooth and peaceful counting of votes for the Panchayat Election 2025 on May 11, the District Magistrate of Sonitpur, Ankur Bharali, has issued an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The order comes into immediate effect and has been issued ex-parte, considering the urgency of the situation, and it will remain in force until further notice.

As per the order, gathering of people and parking of vehicles within the 100-metre radius of the counting centre at Darrang College, Tezpur, is strictly prohibited. Parking of vehicles outside the gate of the counting centre is also restricted.

Entry into the counting centre will be permitted only to individuals possessing valid identity cards issued by the I-Card Cell of the Panchayat Election 2025.

“Carrying of sharp weapons, sticks, or any objects that may be used as weapons by individuals in public gatherings or during victory processions is strictly forbidden,” the order stated, adding that installation and operation of temporary food stalls or any other temporary shops within the 100-metre radius of the counting centre are not allowed. The use, bursting, or sound emission of firecrackers of any type have also been prohibited.

However, the prohibition on parking of vehicles will not be applicable to security personnel or public servants on election duty. Permanent business establishments located within the restricted area will not be affected by this order.

Any party aggrieved by the order may approach the concerned authority with proper justification for due consideration. The order further states that any violation of the directives will attract penal action under Section 223 of the BNSS.