Programme organised in Assam sync with redevelopment of railway stations

Raha, Aug 6: In line with the foundation stone laying ceremony of redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country including Chaparmukh station, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , a function was also organised at Chaparmukh today.

The function was attended by Keshab Mahanta , minister, Health and Family Welfare , Govt. of Assam as chief guest. In his brief speech, the minister said that Narendra Modi is a world leader who has consistently underscored the significance of modern public transportation, particularly emphasizing the railways as a favored mode of travel for citizens across the nation.

He further stated that the initiative taken under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme would definitely revolutionize the railway infrastructure in the country.

The event was also graced by former Railways Minister Rajen Gohain , Nagaon MLA Rupak Sharma and Sashikanta Das , MLA, Raha.











