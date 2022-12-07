Prof Ankuran Dutta joins as first secretary of ICCR Sri Lanka

Guwahati, Dec 7: Renowned media academician and health rights activist, Ankuran Dutta, Professor and Head, Department of Communication and Journalism, Gauhati University, joined as the first secretary of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Colombo, Indian Council of Cultural Relations, Sri Lanka.

Professor Dutta is the second person from Assam to head any Indian Cultural Centre abroad under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations under the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, after noted writer Arup Kumar Dutta, who served as the director of the Indian Cultural Centre of Indonesia from 2004 to 2008.

He will serve in this capacity as a diplomat for the next three years in different parts of Sri Lanka.

Prof. Dutta served as the head of the department of journalism at Gauhati University, north-east India's oldest department for the last seven years and contributed immensely to help regain its glory.



Prior to this position, he served the Commonwealth of Learning as its officer for skills and livelihood in eight Commonwealth Asian countries for two years in New Delhi.

He is also known for his contributions to media education in the state in 2004 as the founder of a media centre at Cotton University, a department at an open university, and the first community radio station in the Northeast in 2009.

As a media producer, he has produced more than a thousand radio shows and three hundred video shows, directed ten documentaries, and written more than four hundred articles for newspapers and periodicals.

Prof Dutta launched a nationwide campaign against medical terrorism and the right to health in 2015, following the untimely death of his wife, Dr Anamika Roy, as a result of medical negligence in Delhi.

Dr. Anamika Roy Memorial Trust (ARMT) has been actively working in the areas of health rights with media and research based activities since its inception.

For his contribution to the field of science connectivity for nearly two decades, he was honoured with the prestigious National Award for Science Communication by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, in 2019 and the Best Media Educator Award at the Media Education Conference in New Delhi in 2018.