Probe ordered on death of pregnant woman at Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital

Guwahati, June 4: After a pregnant woman died in Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital on June 2, an enquiry has been ordered by the Assam Government.

As per reports, the woman identified as Kanya Patgiri from nearby Gohpur was admitted at Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital for an emergency caesarean section, however, the operation was delayed as the power supply was disrupted and there was no fuel in the generator.

This resulted in the death of the woman. A case has been registered by Patgiri's family at the local police station and demanded an enquiry into the matter. They further alleged that she lost her life due to alleged negligence by the doctors.

Meanwhile, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta has directed the Lakhimpur Deputy Commissioner to submit a report by June 8 on the incident. The health minister said that a meeting will be held on June 8 to look into the death of a pregnant patient allegedly due to medical negligence and infrastructural loopholes at the hospital. He further warned that anyone found guilty will be booked and face strict consequences.

The district Deputy Commissioner has also reportedly ordered an inquiry into the incident.