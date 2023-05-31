Probe ordered in all engineering institutes of Assam after AEC incident

Guwahati, May 31: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Wednesday ordered a probe in all engineering colleges of Assam after the deadly accident that claimed the lives of seven students of Assam Engineering College (AEC).

Pegu today visited the AEC and discussed with the Principal and Hostel Wardens about the tragic accident. Government has already instituted an inquiry into the matter. The Education minister further informed that the scope of the enquiry will cover all other Engineering Colleges of the state.

The Education Minister also directed the Directorate of Technical Education DTE to submit a report on the investigation in a comprehensive manner within 15 days.

Meanwhile, after the submission of the report further course of action will be initiated by the Education Department.

pic.twitter.com/r37jXT2bYc — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) May 31, 2023

The AEC authorities have implemented strict rules for hostel boarders. The police administration is permitted by the new regulations to pick up any boarder of hostels found outside the campus beyond permissible time and without permission for valid grounds.

Prohibition have been imposed on consumption and sale of alcohol/drugs inside the AEC hostels/campus and if anyone is found involved will be subjected to expulsion from hostel/college or will be handed over to the police and the same will be reflected in their Pass Certificates.

At least seven students were killed and six others suffered serious injuries after a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) collided head-on with a goods carrier travelling in the opposite direction at the Jalukbari area in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district on the night between Sunday and Monday.



