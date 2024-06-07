Pro-Khalistani slogans inscribed on walls in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jun 7: Pro-Khalistani slogans were found inscribed on the walls of the Post Office area in Guwahati on Thursday evening.

The slogans, including “Declare Khalistan territory,” were painted by unidentified individuals, creating a stir among the local populace and authorities.

Authorities promptly arrived at the scene and covered the graffiti with white paint.

As of now, the police have no leads on who might be responsible for the inscriptions. The authorities are investigating the matter.

Notably, in the recently held Lok Sabha election, Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh was elected to Parliament from Khadoor Sahib in Punjab. He has been detained under the National Security Act since November last year at Dibrugarh jail in Assam.



